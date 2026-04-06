Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.31.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insider Activity

TTWO stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.19. 445,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,068. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.32.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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