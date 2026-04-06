Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $115.34 and last traded at $114.6460. Approximately 950,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,748,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Specifically, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,410,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,669.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Datadog Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 371.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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