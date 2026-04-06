Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE) vs. Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Financial Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Elemental Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.04) -43.38 Elemental Royalty $43.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elemental Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Elemental Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.13% -9.69% Elemental Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Elemental Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Elemental Royalty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elemental Royalty has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Elemental Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elemental Royalty is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

Elemental Royalty beats Platinum Group Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

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Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Elemental Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The company holds royalties in gold, silver, and copper projects. It operates in North America; South America; Australia; Africa; and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. and changed its name to Elemental Royalty Corporation in November 2025. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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