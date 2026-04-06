PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the fintech company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

PAYP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PayPay in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

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PayPay Price Performance

Shares of PayPay stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. PayPay has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

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As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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