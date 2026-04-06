Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Versigent in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

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