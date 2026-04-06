Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raised to Buy at Melius Research

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Melius Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,585,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 214,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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