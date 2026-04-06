Kaia (KAIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $300.25 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Kaia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaia has a market cap of $300.25 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaia has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.88 or 1.00741900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,286,025,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,285,963,884 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,285,767,778.304646 with 6,285,767,787.90189 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.04821557 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $10,276,839.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

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