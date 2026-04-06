Velas Price Reaches $0.0006 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Velas has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $190.21 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000655 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

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