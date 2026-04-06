Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $51.2880, with a volume of 2841483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 16.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $420,219.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,509.58. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $142,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,764.80. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.