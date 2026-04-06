iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 15421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

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