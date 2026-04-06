Quilter Plc Has $33.13 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 307.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,389,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,045,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 47.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 943,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,838,000 after buying an additional 304,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $331.48 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $319.32 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.76. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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