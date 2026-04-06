PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the fintech company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

PAYP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PayPay in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

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PayPay Price Performance

PAYP opened at $21.02 on Monday. PayPay has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.

More PayPay News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target (?24% upside), highlighting upside relative to current levels. Benzinga

Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target (?24% upside), highlighting upside relative to current levels. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark initiated coverage with a “Buy” and a $31.00 target (?48% upside), the most bullish call among the group and a strong catalyst for investor interest. Benzinga

Benchmark initiated coverage with a “Buy” and a $31.00 target (?48% upside), the most bullish call among the group and a strong catalyst for investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho began coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target (?24% upside), reinforcing the buy-side narrative. Benzinga TickerReport

Mizuho began coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target (?24% upside), reinforcing the buy-side narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage at “Equal Weight” with a $24.00 target (?14% upside), a more conservative view that may limit near?term upside expectations. Benzinga

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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