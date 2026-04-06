TomoChain One Day Volume Hits $6.89 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $6.89 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TomoChain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,969,468 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TomoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TomoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.