Siacoin (SC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and $6.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,737.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014510 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.83 or 0.00629257 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00475516 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00367340 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00077818 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012477 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
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