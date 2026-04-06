Siacoin (SC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and $6.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,737.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.83 or 0.00629257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00475516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00367340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00077818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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