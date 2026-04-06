Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $247,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 456,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,756,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSH shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $174.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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