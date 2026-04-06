TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.6667.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of TPG to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on TPG from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised TPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. TPG has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. TPG had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 554.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 252.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

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TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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