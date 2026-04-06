America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.7286.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of America Movil from $19.50 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

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America Movil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America Movil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in America Movil during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil by 142.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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