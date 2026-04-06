Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a 13.3% increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Waterstone Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

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Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.21 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $334.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.12%.The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter.

In other Waterstone Financial news, EVP Julie Ann Glynn sold 20,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $380,698.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,001.49. The trade was a 69.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Gordon sold 18,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $341,567.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 566,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,128.50. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

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