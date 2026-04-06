Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up 1.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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