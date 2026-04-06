Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) Director Sells $16,896.88 in Stock

Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) Director Ming Zhang sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $16,896.88. Following the sale, the director owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,710.24. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sound Group Stock Performance

SOGP opened at $17.59 on Monday. Sound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

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Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Sound Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

SOGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sound Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sound Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Sound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Sound Group

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Sound Group Inc is a global, AI-powered audio company on a mission to help people connect better and live happier. Leveraging its voice AI technologies and deep expertise in audio interaction, Sound Group is building a diverse ecosystem of intelligent audio products that cater to a global user base. By integrating technology, innovative products, and real-world data within a user-centric ecosystem, the Company generates a powerful growth flywheel that drives continuous innovation and accelerates global expansion.

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