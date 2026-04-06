Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $77,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,808,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,948,000 after buying an additional 5,667,887 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,563,000 after buying an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428,525 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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