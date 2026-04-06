Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $869.42 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Cosmos has a market cap of $869.42 million and approximately $66.31 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00013495 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003416 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 501,680,580 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.