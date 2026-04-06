Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Down 12% – What’s Next?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 45,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 88,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Canada One Mining Trading Down 12.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Canada One Mining

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Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project. The company was formerly known as Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp. and changed its name to Canada One Mining Corp. in August 2017. Canada One Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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