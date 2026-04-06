Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $339.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.2079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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