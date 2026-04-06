Reviewing Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) & Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wacoal and Innovative Designs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.14 billion 1.24 $46.13 million $8.17 16.57 Innovative Designs $2.77 million 4.31 $500,000.00 $0.03 10.33

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Wacoal has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Designs. Innovative Designs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacoal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal 7.11% 5.98% 4.31% Innovative Designs 21.73% 31.18% 28.17%

About Wacoal

This table compares Wacoal and Innovative Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Innovative Designs

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Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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