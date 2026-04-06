Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.93 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $4.56 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,505.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00631767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.28 or 0.00473745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00367036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,926,560 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.