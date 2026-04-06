Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,286,748,745 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.