Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $97,080,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.23.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $561.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $583.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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