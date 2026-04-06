Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $240.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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