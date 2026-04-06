Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,250 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Rentals Stock Down 0.0%

URI stock opened at $732.08 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $811.00 and a 200-day moving average of $857.07.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

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