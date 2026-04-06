Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 5,112 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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