ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,317.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,189.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.