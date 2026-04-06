Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 57,490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 192,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $68.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Further Reading

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