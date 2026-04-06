Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJV

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 74,174 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJV opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

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