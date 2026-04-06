Destra Network (DSYNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.83 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Destra Network has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.95 or 1.00572936 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,874,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,874,315.1676701 with 974,947,710.1310906 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.01434985 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,412,250.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.