Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2469 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

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