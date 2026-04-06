Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,899 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Santander lowered ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.50.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,317.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,393.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,189.04. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title

Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title

Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title

Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.