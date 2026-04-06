Lumia (LUMIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Lumia has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumia has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.95 or 1.00572936 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 140,846,021.73127738 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.07396597 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,421,386.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

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