Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stake Boosted by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,897,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,792 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,664,000 after buying an additional 572,083 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,290,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,679,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,947,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after buying an additional 300,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,410,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

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