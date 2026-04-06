Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $23.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares during the last quarter.

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Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.88 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

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