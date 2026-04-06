Gaimin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $647.97 Thousand (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $647.97 thousand and approximately $28.50 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.95 or 1.00572936 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 93,942,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,355,725,254 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 93,942,875,917 with 54,355,725,254 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001206 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $29,886.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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