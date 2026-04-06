Virtuals Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.25 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $655.77 million and approximately $48.25 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.95 or 1.00572936 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,301,970.33339265 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.64830834 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 739 active market(s) with $44,504,910.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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