Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) PT at $60.12

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.1176.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th.

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Birkenstock Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

NYSE BIRK opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,156,000 after buying an additional 1,264,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

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Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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