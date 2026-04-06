Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,367 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 163,452 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $2,046,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 504,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,748.64. The trade was a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 815,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 726,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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