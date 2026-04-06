Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Acadian Asset Management were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the third quarter worth $20,059,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 145.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 83,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 34.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AAMI opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.26. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Insider Activity at Acadian Asset Management

In related news, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,799.20. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,190.62. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Further Reading

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