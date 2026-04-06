Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3,475.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Lincoln Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised numerous near? and multi?year earnings estimates for LECO (Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 and FY2026–FY2028 upgrades), including lifting FY2026 to $10.66, FY2027 to $11.39 and FY2028 to $11.84 — an analyst upgrade cycle that supports higher forward EPS expectations and could be bullish for the stock.

Zacks Research raised numerous near? and multi?year earnings estimates for LECO (Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 and FY2026–FY2028 upgrades), including lifting FY2026 to $10.66, FY2027 to $11.39 and FY2028 to $11.84 — an analyst upgrade cycle that supports higher forward EPS expectations and could be bullish for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lincoln Electric scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings webcast for April 30, 2026 (10:00am ET) — a near?term catalyst where management guidance and margin commentary could move the shares. Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for First Quarter 2026 Results

Lincoln Electric scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings webcast for April 30, 2026 (10:00am ET) — a near?term catalyst where management guidance and margin commentary could move the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies assigned a Hold rating on LECO — a neutral signal that may cap upside expectations relative to Buy ratings and contribute to muted near?term trading. Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies assigned a Hold rating on LECO — a neutral signal that may cap upside expectations relative to Buy ratings and contribute to muted near?term trading. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its expectations for Lincoln Electric’s stock price — a notable negative from a major bank that can weigh on investor sentiment and pressure share performance. Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Price

Barclays lowered its expectations for Lincoln Electric’s stock price — a notable negative from a major bank that can weigh on investor sentiment and pressure share performance. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance coverage highlights “mixed growth and cautious analyst tone,” signaling some doubt about the sustainability of growth and valuation — this cautious narrative may limit multiple expansion despite earnings upgrades. Is Mixed Growth And Cautious Analyst Tone Altering The Investment Case For Lincoln Electric (LECO)?

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $243.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

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