Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,292 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 41.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 356,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,412,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,342,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,788,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,915,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.1%

EGO stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.66. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eldorado Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Further Reading

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