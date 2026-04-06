Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 19,415 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 2,268.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

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Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $841.04 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $854.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.17 and a 200 day moving average of $656.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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