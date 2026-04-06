Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $566,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $323,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,717.40. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,349,450. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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