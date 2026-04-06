China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

China Merchants Holdings International Co. (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.10. China Merchants Holdings International shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

China Merchants Holdings International Stock Up 5.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

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China Merchants Holdings International Company Profile

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China Merchants Holdings International (CMHI) is a Hong Kong–based port operator and logistics services provider. As a flagship subsidiary of China Merchants Group, the company specializes in the development, operation and management of container terminals and related maritime transport facilities. Its core activities include container handling, warehousing, intermodal transportation and terminal ancillary services, catering to global shipping lines, logistics companies and import-export operators.

CMHI’s network spans major international and domestic port gateways.

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